Former Bartlesville City Manager Ed Gordon passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Gordon had been employed with the City of Bartlesville since 1991 and has served as city manager since 2006. He served previously as Wastewater Department supervisor (1991-2000 and Public Works director (2000-2006).

After a 27-year career with the City of Bartlesville, City Manager Ed Gordon officially retired on August 1, 2018.

Gordon was born in Bay City, Texas, and raised at the Sweeny Refinery in Old Ocean, Texas, and in Bartlesville. And there was a stint in Borger, Texas. His dad was a design engineer for Phillips, and they moved him around.

Ed graduated from College High. There was only one high school then, and just a couple of years after that they split that and opened up Sooner. He graduated in 1966.

Gordon went from Northeastern A&M, where he did his basics, and spent one year at Oklahoma State University.

When he left Oklahoma State, he went to work for Cities Service Oil Company first in Land and Geological. Shortly afterward, he joind the Army in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1975.

When he got out of the Army, Ed finished his education in 1976 at what was called then Bartlesville Wesleyan College where his major was education.

He later attended seminary at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis. He joined on staff as associate pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis — one of the largest Southern Baptist churches in the world.

Gordon began working for the City of Bartlesville at the Sewer Plant. He then they moved to operations and was promoted and given different job opportunities. When (then police chief) Steve Brown became city manager, he promoted Ed as director of Public Works.

Mr. Gordon was asked to serve as interim city manager following the resignation of Steve Brown. And he was promoted to the permanent position on April 1, 2006, when (now State Senator) Julie Daniels was Mayor.