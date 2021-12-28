Posted: Dec 28, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 2:19 PM

A Bartlesville man picked up another charge while in custody at the Washington County Jail. Skyler Barcus was charged with a felony count of injuring a public building during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Court documents allege that Barcus shattered a window at the jail by kicking it and throwing items at it. The defendant was in custody for a pending eluding charge from June. Barcus was allegedly behind the wheel for a police chase exceeding 100 miles per hour. The chase ended on Highway 123 in Osage County and Barcus was apprehended.

Barcus has several other previous convictions in Washington County, including two different charges for damaging the jail in 2016.

Special judge Jared Sigler noted that Barcus was “quite uncooperative” in court on Tuesday. Barcus was removed from the jail’s arraignment room after directing several profanities at the judge. The defendant’s bond was set at $5,000.