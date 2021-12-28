Posted: Dec 28, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The State Department of Health is still failing to provide COVID-19 numbers for communities with less than five positive cases. This is something that has been frustrating the Board of Osage County Commissioners for several weeks now and they have been told will be fixed shortly.

Board members want the most accurate and up to date information possible when they meet, but as District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney pointed out on Monday, the numbers will always be skewed.

With that being said, McKinney said it is important that the State Department of Health begin showing case numbers for rural communities, regardless of the number of cases the town has.

The State Department of Health says this is something they are continuing to work on.