Posted: Dec 27, 2021 2:30 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 4:59 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on counts driving under the influence and bail jumping over the weekend. Ruben Castaneda was presented with the charges during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

Court documents allege that Castaneda was driving a 2009 Nissan in downtown Bartlesville. Officers stopped him near Hensley Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue on Christmas Day. Castaneda’s blood alcohol content was measured to be over .15.

Castaneda had posted a $1,000 bond for a February 2021 DUI charge and did not appear in court for an April 14 hearing. The bail jumping count is a felony that is punishable by up to two years in prison. The second DUI could be filed as a felony if Castaneda is convicted on the first DUI charge.

The defendants bond in this matter is set at $10,000 with a condition that he not drive or consume any alcohol.