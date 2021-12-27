Posted: Dec 27, 2021 1:33 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office had seven items that they were wishing to donate to the Mannford and Cleveland Police Department respectively. District One Commissioner Randall Jones wanted to know if the local agencies across the county had a chance to see if they want some of these items.

Nobody from the Sheriff’s Office was there so the Board opted to table this item to next week.