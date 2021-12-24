Posted: Dec 24, 2021 10:34 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum has been hosting in-person and Zoom meetings to gather input from the public on how to best move forward regarding the expansion of the museum.

The Expansion Committee will present all of this information they have gathered from the public at an event at the OSU Extension Office in Pawhuska on Thursday, January 6th and Friday, January 7th.

A lunch will be held that Thursday at noon and educational programs will follow. On Friday, discussion regarding the museum’s archives and collection will start the day off at 10 a.m. A lunch will follow and exhibitions will conclude the day.