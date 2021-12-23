Posted: Dec 23, 2021 10:55 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 9:21 AM

Garrett Giles

United States Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe accepts a challenge to participate in the Oklahoma Pork Council's Give a Ham initiative this holiday season.

Sen. Inhofe says he donated his ham to a family in need from the 138th National Guard Fighter Wing. He challenged U.S. Senator James Lankford and U.S. Representative Frank Lucas to give a ham to someone in need this season.

Lankford accepted the challenge with his wife, Cindy. They donated their ham to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help them serve families this Christmas. The Lankford's challenged University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr. and University of Tulsa President Brad Carson.

Congressman Lucas (pictured left with his ham) donated his ham to Loaves & Fishes - NW Oklahoma. He challenged Blaine and Jennifer Sutton Baker, Oklahoma Grain and Feed Association President/CEO Jeffrey W. Hickman, and Cheyenne FFA to participate and keep the challenge going.

Video of Sen. Inhofe accepting the challenge can be found below.