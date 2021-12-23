Posted: Dec 23, 2021 3:08 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

We are hours away from Christmas and it is about to be a busy night for Santa, as he takes flight from the North Pole to deliver gifts all over the world. On Thursday morning, he was able to sit down with the News on 6 and let us know what his favorite cookies are and told us what the kids need to leave out for the reindeer as well.

If you are still looking to get into the Christmas spirit, don’t forget we are playing holiday music throughout the day on 100.1 KYFM.