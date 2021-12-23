Posted: Dec 23, 2021 2:13 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation has released a podcast this week as part of a CARES Act project. Wahzhazhe: The Official Language and Culture Podcast of Osage Nation is available on all streaming platforms and Tom Ashmore, along with Abby Mashunkashey co-host the three episodes.

The podcast features interviews so that people can learn more about Osage language, culture, celebrating values and teachings. Osage Nation Language and Culture Task Force Representative Celena Noear had this to say regarding the release of the podcast:

“Our hope is that listeners take away some knowledge and that Wahzhazhe is spoken at family meals and gatherings.”

More podcasts are being developed and content suggestions or comments are encouraged at the Osage Nation website.