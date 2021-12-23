Posted: Dec 23, 2021 1:28 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 1:32 PM

A truck route in Dewey will receive some attention from the Dewey City Council when they regroup in 2022.

The Council discussed 9th Avenue from Highway 75 to Choctaw Street this week. City Manager Kevin Trease says they may look to stop truck traffic in that area leading to the new approach at the highway. Trease recommends that they take public comment on the matter, even if the route would not be shut down to regular traffic. He says businesses such as Oilfield Pipe & Supply Inc. and other businesses out in Washington County may be impacted by this potential move.

Trease says this quarter of a mile of road is in rough shape. He says rebuilding the road could cost the City well beyond a quarter-million dollars.

The road would have to be built better if trucks are going to keep using this route. Trease says the Council will need to decide if they want to build the road better for trucks or if they want to build it back simply for residential traffic. He says both will have a cost, but one will be cheaper than the other.

Trease says they may be able to reach out to Washington County for help. He says he will contact the County and see what could be done.

No action was taken. This item will be brought back before the Council in January.