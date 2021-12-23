News
Three Dead after Double Homicide in Longton, KS
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton early this morning. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after midnight. The caller reported that a man had shot two men.
The preliminary investigation indicated that 55-year-old Dewayne L. Smith, a 57-year-old white male also from Longton, and three other men were at an outdoor gathering at a residence. 41-year-old Lyle W. Miller arrived after a short time pulled a pistol from his waist and shot Smith and the 57-year-old man at close range.
When deputies arrived at the scene both Smith and the 57-year-old man were pronounced dead.
Deputies determined Miller had entered a residence and law enforcement surrounded the house. After some time deputies went into the residence to discover that Miller was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.
