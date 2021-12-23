Posted: Dec 23, 2021 11:18 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Budget Board will meet one last time in 2021.

The Washington County Budget Board will meet on Monday, Dec. 27, at 1:30 p.m., in the basement of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue, in Bartlesville.

The Board will review and consider appropriations for the Washington County Cash Funds as on file in the County Clerk’s office. They will also discuss revenue expenditures for Fiscal Year 2021-22, on top of risk management items.