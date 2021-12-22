Posted: Dec 22, 2021 3:51 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County's administration building, the courthouse and the sheriff's office (WCSO) administration offices will close in observance on Christmas.

These County offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the holiday. Normal operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27.

WCSO Detention Staff and Patrol Deputies will be on their regular shifts.