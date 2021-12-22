Posted: Dec 22, 2021 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The first case of the much-talked about omicron variant of COVID-19 was identified in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed continues to say getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19:

“As new variants come on the scene, our resources in the state are plentiful. Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we have been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the omicron variant.”

Oklahoma had been one of four states in which the variant had not yet been detected.