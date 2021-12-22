Posted: Dec 22, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man receives a federal indictment for an alleged 2019 assault.

29-year-old Brandon Cruze Rose was federally indicted for his alleged role in a June 6, 2019 assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country. The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced the results of the December 2021 Federal Grand Jury B on Wednesday afternoon. Rose was one of a handful of people charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury.