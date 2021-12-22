Posted: Dec 22, 2021 12:29 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 12:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Health Department (Washington CHD) will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

The inoculation event will take place on Monday, Dec. 27, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at Washington CHD, 5121 Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

No appointment is necessary. If you have questions, call 918.335.3005.