Posted: Dec 21, 2021 10:30 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 2:53 PM

Garrett Giles / John Leonard

Law enforcement agencies apprehend the suspect associated with the Taco Bell robbery in Coffeyville.

According to a release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the suspect, Chad Huggins of Oklahoma, allegedly robbed the Taco Bell in Coffeyville on Tuesday afternoon. A manhunt ensued from there. The CCSO and others were looking for Huggins and the vehicle, a 2015 Silverado pickup, which was reported stolen out of Bartlesville, in the location south of 166 Highway between Road 13 and 16.

The release further states that the Kansas Highway Patrol provided aircraft aid late in the night. It was determined that Huggins drove the vehicle through a fence and back across Highway 166 and onto another property. The vehicle tracks were followed to a lease road but were eventually lost. Deputies were still in the area looking for Huggins and the vehicle throughout the night.

CCSO Sheriff Richard Newby says the suspect vehicle was located in the middle of wide open country. Newby says there was a short pursuit between Huggins and law enforcement before Huggins was taken into custody. He says they were able to pin Huggins in a driveway.

Deputies located the vehicle near US 166 and west of the business route around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Huggins was apprehended around 1:15 p.m.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.

****** ORIGINAL STORY BELOW ******

Law enforcement is currently on a manhunt for a robbery suspect (pictured) from Coffeyville earlier on Tuesday.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they are searching in the location south of 166 Highway between Road 13 and Road 16. The suspect vehicle is a 2015 gray Silverado pickup (pictured below) reported stolen from Bartlesville.

The CCSO says the suspect is at large. The suspect is a large white male with a bald head.

The Osage Nation Police Department released photos from the Coffeyville Taco Bell robbery on Tuesday.

You are asked to use caution and call 911 if you notice anything suspicious.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Photo courtesy: Osage Nation Police Department