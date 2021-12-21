Posted: Dec 21, 2021 4:26 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2021 4:26 PM

Garrett Giles

A federal jury convicts a Wynona man for assaulting his dating partner in a Broken Arrow hotel room in March 2021.

Craig Wallace Wood, 32, of Wynona, was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said:

“Craig Wood brutally assaulted his dating partner. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to seeking justice on behalf of domestic violence victims. This criminal behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.”

On March 16, 2021, the victim and Wood went out for the evening, but the woman returned to their hotel room early. When Wood returned at 11:30 pm, he accused the victim of nodding at people and saying names of different men under her breath. Wood assaulted the victim for hours, throughout the early morning of March 17, by repeatedly beating her with a hairdryer, straightener, belt, and an electric cord. He then forced the victim to lay beside him.

After he fell asleep, the victim escaped the hotel room, and authorities were contacted. When officers responded, the victim expressed fear, saying that the defendant would find her and kill her for calling the police. They noted facial swelling so severe that the victim’s eyes were swollen shut, among other injuries. They then entered the hotel room and arrested the defendant.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered injuries including a closed fracture of the nasal bone; fractured ribs; and bruising on her face, back, legs, hands and arms.

The FBI and Broken Arrow Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Niko A. Boulieris and Stacey P. Todd are prosecuting the case.