Posted: Dec 21, 2021 12:31 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2021 12:33 PM

Garrett Giles

"Shop at Home for the Holidays – Green Country Christmas" Grand Finale Drawing celebrates 12 MAJOR winners and 68 Daily prize winners!

“Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas Grand Finale Drawing concluded Tuesday just before 1:00 p.m. Twelve lucky winners were awarded prizes of more than $47,000.00 winners took home daily prizes from November 15th to December 17th totaling more than $4030 in value.

Irene Ross (pictured) from Bartlesville won the $5,000 from KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM Radio. Irene said she received her winning ticket from United Supermarket. Irene said “I have played this every year since Green Country Christmas started and I have never won until now!”

Here Irene speaks with Dorea Potter about winning.

Other prize winners and prize packages included :

Shop at Home for the Holidays- Green Country Christmas

To hear more from our listeners that won grand prize packages, click here.

12 MAJOR PRIZE PACKAGES

#1 - $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning, Custom Maple/Walnut Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, Oil Change from Tate Boys Tire & Service, Gift Basket from The Craft Candle Shoppe, Two Range Passes from Guns of Glory, Gift Basket including a Gas Card from Sunshine Motors, $50 Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips, $50 Gift Certificate from Farris Heating and Air Conditioning, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2005 Winner: Linda Samaripa From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino Ramona

----

#2 – One Year Golf Membership from Adams Golf Course, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, $250 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, Car Wash and Oil Change from Skyway Honda, Gift Set including an Echo Dot and Gas Card from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Four Range Passes from Guns of Glory, Gift Basket including Gas Card from Sunshine Motors, $50 Gift Card from Homeland on Madison, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2080 Winner: Angie Anderson From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Homeland on Frank Phillips

----

#3 –$250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Gift Basket from Moxie on 2nd, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $200 value, Night Out in Bartlesville from Scott Gillette-Farmers Insurance, Custom Maple/Walnut Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, Day of Beauty for your Vehicle from Skyway Honda, Two Range Passes from Guns of Glory, $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance, Bluetooth Speaker from Bargain Center Inc., $50 Gift Certificate from Bless UR Heart Boutique, $50 Gift Certificate from Sand Creek Designs, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2575 Winner: Amy Swindell From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Weeze’s

----

#4 – 26” E-Bicycle from boom! Moto, $500 Gift Certificate from Cliff’s Design Center, $250 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, $100 Gift Certificate from The Crafty Candle Shoppe, Gift Set including an Echo Dot and Gas Card from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Oil Change, Multi-Point Inspection: including battery check from Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, Two Passes to Guns of Glory, Gift Basket including a Gas Card from Sunshine Motors, 6 Certificates for One Original Double Cheeseburger from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2760 Winner: Retha Trammel From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Michaels Carpet and Sleep Center

----

#5 - $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Recliner from Bob Loftis Furniture, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery and Greenhouse, Gift Basket to Moxie on 2nd, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $200 value, Custom Maple/Walnut Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, $50 Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, Multipoint Inspection and Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet, Two Range Passes from Guns of Glory, $50 Gift Certificate from Glorious Connection, $50 in Chamber Bucks from Clean Results, Powerstation Portable Charger from US Cellular Premier Location, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa, $50 Gift Certificate from Farris Heating and Air Conditioning, $50 Gift Certificate from Bless UR Heart, Set of 2 Microwave Bowls and Plates and a Veggie Nuker from Martha’s Task, Gift Bag including Oil Change from Madden Auto, Ben Jack Larado’s Gourmet Gift Set from Swim’n Holes, Toastmaster Coffeemaker and Blender from Homeland on Hwy 75, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2770 Winner: Rick Carpenter From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Homeland on Frank Phillips

----

#6 – Black Fire Forge 16” model 917 AR-15 Rifle PLUS a 2-hour Private Lesson with the owner and Two Range Passes from Guns of Glory, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $500 Gift Certificate from Cliff’s Design Center, Day of Beauty for your Vehicle from Skyway Honda, Gift Set including an Echo Dot and Gas Card from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 3625 Winner: Jonathan Deal From: Dewey

Ticket from: Homeland on Madison

----

#7 – Set of Tires, Detail & Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, 1 Week Stay in Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Packages from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $200 value, Custom Maple/Walnut Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, Gift Basket from Moxie on 2nd, Two Range Passes from Guns of Glory, $50 Gift Certificate from Farris Heating and Air Conditioning, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3750 Winner: Denise Marshall From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Lowe’s

----

#8 - $2,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Two VIP Season Passes to 2022 OKM Music Festival from OKM Music, Five Foot Farmhouse Coffee Bar with Sliding Barn Doors from Sand Creek Designs, $100 Gift Certificate from Moxie on 2nd, Gift Set including an Echo Dot and Gas Card from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Multipoint Inspection and Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai, Two Range Passes from Guns of Glory, Gift Basket including Gas Card from Sunshine Motors, Two $25 Gift Certificate from Sippin’ Sweet Co., $50 Gift Card from Armstrong Bank Bartlesville, 5) $10 Gift Certificate from Weeze’s Café, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 3935 Winner: Nancy Castillo From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: ASAP

----

#9 – $1,750 Roof from Heritage Roofing, 26” E-Bicycle from boom! Moto, Set of Tires up to $1000 from Tate Boys Tire & Service, Custom Maple/Walnut Cutting Board from Doug Hough Homes, Car Wash and Oil Change from Skyway Honda, Two Range Passes to Guns of Glory, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 4570 Winner: Eve Williams From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Homeland on Hwy 75

----

#10 –Two Round Trip Southwest Airline Tickets anywhere in the Continental United States from Spears Travel, $1,750 Roof from Heritage Roofing, Grill from Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1 Week Stay in Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, Gift Basket from Moxie on 2nd, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning, Gift Set including an Echo Dot and Gas Card from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, $100 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance, Four Range Passes from Guns of Glory, $50 Gift Certificate from OKM Music, $50 Gift Card to United Supermarkets, $50 Gift Certificate from Bless UR Heart Boutique, 5) $10 Gift Certificates from Midway Café, $50 Gift Certificate to United Rental, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Recognition Place, Gift Bag including an Oil Change from Madden Auto, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 4740 Winner: Clarence Tower From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino

----

#11 - $3,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Coffee for a Year from Sooner State Espresso, Two Range Passes to Guns of Glory, Gift Bag including and oil change from Madden Auto, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $5273 Winner: Robin Bellmeyer From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Union State Bank

----

#12 - $5,000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, 1 Year Subscription for Candle for a Cause from The Crafty Candle Shoppe, Four Range Passes from Guns of Glory, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 5495 Winner: Irene Ross From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: United Supermarkets

----

Pictures of the Major Prize Winners will be available at bartlesvilleradio.com under the Community Tab.

Major prizes were drawn from all the green tickets given away at approximately 100 locations. People were able to listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they were shopping to either KWON 1400 AM/ 93.3FM/95.1FM, KYFM 100.1 FM, KRIG 104.9 FM or KPGM 1500 AM/99.1 FM. After giving out the number and describing the prize which took a couple minutes, the countdown clock started and the lucky ticket holder had 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative went to them to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit went by without a phone call, or the winning ticket was incorrect, then new numbers were drawn for the major prizes.

Listeners were able to follow the contest via text messages on their smart phone with K1-TXT, a free service. Sign up at bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the blue K1-TXT box on the right side of the homepage.

Participating businesses include: KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM, *Arvest Bank, A Heavenly Touch, ABS Performance Auto Repair, Action Communication, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, Armstrong Bank of Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank of Dewey, ASAP General Stores, Atwood’s, BancFirst, Bargain Center, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, Bartlesville Collision Center, Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Bell Camper Sales, Billie's Health Foods, Bless UR Heart, Bob Loftis Furniture, boom! moto, Cherokee Casino- Ramona, Clean Results, Cliff's Flooring & Windows, Cliff's Furniture & Window Treatments, Dink’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Doenges Family of Autos, Doug Hough Homes, Eggbert's, Farmers Insurance-Scott Gillette Agency, Farris Heating and Air Conditioning, Flowerland, Glorious Connections, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Guns of Glory, Heritage Roofing, Homeland on Frank Phillips, Homeland on Madison, Homeland on South 75, Jensen Tractor Ranch, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Lowe's Home Improvement, Madden Auto Repair, Martha's Task, Michael's Carpet & Sleep Center, Midway Café, Moxie on Second, Mr. Klean Car Wash, No Limit Powersports, OKM Music, Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Patriot Chevrolet, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Paul's Wrecker, Paw's Resort and Spa, *Phillips 66, RCB Bank, Price Tower Arts Center and Copper Bar, Recognition Place, Regent Bank Bartlesville, Rejuvenation Med Spa by Hill Dermatology, Sand Creek Designs, Señor Salsa, Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency, Sippin' Sweet Company, Skyway Honda of Bartlesville, Sooner State Espresso, Spears Travel, Spectrum Paint, Sterling's Grille, Stride Bank, Sunshine Motors, Swim 'n Holes, Tallgrass Motors, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Downtown, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Highway 75, The Crafty Candle Shoppe, Tractor Supply Co., US Cellular-Premier Wireless, Union State Bank, United Rental, United Supermarket, Washington County Equipment LLC, Watts Distributing Co., Weeze's Café, Windle's Rock & Jewelry, Wooden Buffalo and More!