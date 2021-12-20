Posted: Dec 20, 2021 7:29 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 7:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey's sales tax collection continues to reach all-time highs.

According to City Manager Kevin Trease, Dewey most recently received $95,299.95 in sales tax and $18,323.06 in Use Tax. Trease says that is a positive 9.6-percent change collections since this same time last year. He says the jump is remarkable.

Mayor Hays noted that this report is around the same time when Christmas shopping began in Dewey.