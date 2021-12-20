Posted: Dec 20, 2021 7:16 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2021 7:17 PM

The Dewey City Council approves the appointment of Ralph Stafford to fill the vacant seat for the remaining term of Ward Two.

Mayor Tom Hays says this appointment is necessary because former Councilwoman Stephanie Hicks has moved out of the area. Hays says whoever serves in the role has to live within the Ward, such as Stafford.

Stafford's family moved to the Dewey area in 1968. Stafford graduated from Dewey High School in 1973. He married his wife in 1973, too, and they have lived in Dewey ever since.

ALLtra in the Dewey Industrial Park is where Stafford has worked since 2008. Stafford pastors at a church in Pawhuska as well.

Stafford took the oath of office for the Ward Two seat on the Dewey City Council on Monday night. He took the same oath later in the evening during the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting.