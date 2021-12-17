Posted: Dec 17, 2021 3:58 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2021 4:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The South Coffeyville Fire Department mourns the loss of a friend and brother.

South Coffeyville Fire Department Firefighter Victor Turner III passed on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the age of 39. Friends and colleagues say Turner took pride in the department and served his community well. They say Turner will be greatly missed.

Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.