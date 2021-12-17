Posted: Dec 17, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2021 2:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Oklahoma’s November 2021 unemployment rate has declined to a new record low of 2.5-percent and remains the third lowest rate in the nation.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate improved from 2.7-percent in October, which had been the lowest since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started using the current method of measuring unemployment in 1976.

“It is encouraging to see our unemployment rate continue to decline and show that Oklahoma’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “While we celebrate record low unemployment, we must also remain focused on expanding and training Oklahoma’s workforce to make sure businesses can hire and retain the employees they need to keep our economy thriving.”

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt echoed the governor’s focus on developing Oklahoma’s workforce.

“To see any decrease in unemployment when Oklahoma has already fallen below rates prior to the pandemic, shows the prioritization of workforce growth by the Stitt administration and OESC,” said Zumwalt. “Additionally, we are seeing growth in hourly wages in the private sector that eclipse the prior wages from the last 12 months.”

The number of unemployed Oklahomans fell to 46,268 in November, marking the first month below 50,000 in more than 20 years and the lowest level since March 1980.