Posted: Dec 17, 2021 1:41 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2021 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, discussion will continue regarding the best way to move forward on utilizing the fairgrounds in the best way possible. At the most recent Board meeting, they opted to look for a caretaker position who would oversee the fairgrounds, but there was disagreement between District One Commissioner Randall Jones and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt on how to best move forward.

Jones said for him, operating the Osage County Fairgrounds isn't about making money, whether it's something for Osage County residents to enjoy. Talburt said if the right systems are in place, there is no question they will make money off the fairgrounds, something they aren't doing now.

There will also be discussion regarding the possible construction of a courthouse annex in Pawhuska. Monday's meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.