Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville is getting ready for Christmas, but first there is Jesus Burgercoming up Saturday, December 18, at 6pm

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Pastors Rando and Shilo Gamble sent ou the invitation to the montly event at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville where you can be be fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed.

Get Real Ministries will be holding Jesus Burger it in the grey building behind FYC gas station across from Get Real Ministries. This will be the location for the winter months.

