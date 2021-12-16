Posted: Dec 16, 2021 2:20 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 2:20 PM

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from a May incident. Farrah Birch was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry and assault & battery during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Cheyenne Avenue on the night of May 8. A victim alleges that Birch entered the home and began to attack her. The victim claims that Birch hit her repeatedly with a closed fist. Officers were able to observe bruising on the victim’s eye and elbow.

Birch had previously lived at the residence in question. It was stated that the defendant may still have a key but she was not invited to the home. Bond for Birch was set at $2,500.