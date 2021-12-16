Posted: Dec 16, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum continues its Third Thursday series tonight with hot chocolate, snacks and crafting. Guided tours of the museum start at 7 p.m. and will be open through 9 p.m. Museum Coordinator Delaney Williams talks about the newest exhibit:

“This will be a great time to take in the exhibit, ‘End of the Line: The Short History of Bartlesville’s Interurban Railway. The exhibit is new for December and will only be on display until Feb. 25, 2022.”

Entry is free, but donations are welcome. The museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville and regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.