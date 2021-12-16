Posted: Dec 16, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

There is hope in the darkness for veterans that may be struggling this holiday season.

Veteran’s Connection Organization has installed a message on an electric billboard behind the Burger King in Bartlesville, 3801 SE Adams Road. The display reads, “Save a Veteran.” Under that is the Veterans Crisis Line, 1.800.273.8255.

VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese says they want area veterans to know that there is hope. She says they want to prevent veteran suicides, no matter what time of the year.