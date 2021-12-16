Posted: Dec 16, 2021 9:32 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAIED) names a Cherokee Nation citizen living in Bartlesville a “Native American 40 Under 40” honoree.

Ashlee Kane Fox, a Self-Governance Coordinator and Assistant to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., is one of five Cherokee Nation citizens that were named among this year’s NCAIED’s “Native American 40 Under 40” honorees.

Other Cherokee Nation honorees include Joshua Anderson, Director of Surveillance and Technology, Chad Harsha, Secretary of Natural Resources, Samuel Stollenwerck, Founder and CEO of Reservation Energy Partners, and Julie Thornton, CEO of WaterSpider Creations.