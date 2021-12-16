Posted: Dec 16, 2021 8:53 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 8:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Bruin TV, Bartlesville High School’s broadcasting program, took second place at the Academy of Scholastic Broadcasting 76-Hour Video Contest.

Students had 76-hours to write, shoot, and produce a three-minute newscast. This is the first contest the students have entered since the inception of the broadcasting program.

Tenth grade Bruin TV student Lucas Mann said, “This was a good experience. It helped me with editing and anchoring.”

Broadcasting Teacher Danial Karnes “I am proud of these students. They took a prompt from the competition and in 76-hours made a great product and newscast.”

Bartlesville High School competed against school from around the country.