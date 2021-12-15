Posted: Dec 15, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Fiscal Technician for the City of Bartlesville, Gina Vaught has been named the Employee of the Month by the Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee. Network Administrator Beth DeGeer nominated Vaught for the recognition and had this to say on her hard work:

“For several years, Gina has managed the City's Salvation Army angels, coordinating receiving angels, signing them out and making sure all of the City's angels are taken care of. She even collects money and does the shopping for those who wish to donate, but don't want to shop.”

Employees of the Month receive a 25 gift card to Price's Meat Market, $25 in Chamber Bucks and eight hours of vacation pay.