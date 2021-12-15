Posted: Dec 15, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 12:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville’s Street Department crews work to repair concrete on Frank Phillips Boulevard just east of U.S. Highway 75. The north, westbound lane has been closed to traffic for several weeks to accommodate waterline valve replacements, completed in recent weeks by Water Utilities Department crews. The lane should be reopened mid- to late next week.