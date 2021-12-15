Posted: Dec 15, 2021 9:35 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 10:59 AM

Copan Public Schools (CPS) boasts a new Agriculture Building as they look to expand and improve academic opportunities for students.

The Copan community approved the $275,000 project during the last bond issue election in April. Superintendent Chris Smith says they are thankful for the community's heart for their small school. Smith says the community knows how important the school is and the value of a good education in Copan. He says CPS values their opinion on items such as the Ag Building.

Smith adds that the timing was right to complete this project. He says he is impressed with how far they have come, despite delays with materials for the facility.

The Ag Building will give Copan's students more space to work on projects. Smith says the additional work space alone opens up the doors to what they can teach their kids at CPS.

The 5,000 square foot facility includes a shop area, welding booth stations, two large garage doors, storage spaces, an 1,100 square foot classroom, a tool room and two bathrooms. There is a computer lab, a new television, and tables are in the classroom.

Smith says they do their best to hit every area (i.e. athletics, agriculture, education, safety and security, etc.) when it comes to putting out bond issues for the public to decide on. He says they want to run a bond issue that has the biggest impact district wide.

While the new Agriculture Building is the biggest portion of the last bond issue that was approved, Smith says the public approved other key items. Smith says there were a ton of safety measures and security projects that they were able to implement thanks to the voters. He says Copan Public Schools is a better place thanks to your support.

Bob Chaney and Agriculture teacher Monty Layton were thanked for their contributions. Smith says Chaney was a tremendous help when it came to leading the way with the Ag Building project. He says the legendary Mr. Layton was a driving force with the space and shared a tremendous vision as well.

Another bond issue will be coming to Copan within the next three years. Smith says it should be non-tax increasing bond issue. He says their big vision is to add a large storm shelter that could serve as a cafeteria.

Smith says they want to continue to grow and hit as many areas as they can. He says they will take an inventory in the next couple of years to see where they are at and what they will need, but a storm shelter is number one on their radar for the next bond issue.

Photo courtesy Copan Public Schools