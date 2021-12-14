Posted: Dec 14, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2021 2:38 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council voted against a memorandum of understanding between the city and First Christian Church for the use of its facility. Several members of the council expressed reservations about some of the language of the deal. Councilwoman Billie Roane voiced her opinion on the matter.

It was explained during the course of the meeting that several items in the MOU were an understanding between attorneys from both sides. Due to the fact that it was not yet a contract the sides did not feel that everything needed to be explicitly stated. The council will possibly reconsider this matter at its first regular meeting of the New Year.

Representatives from First Christian Church spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. The idea of a possible conference center had been discussed. Church member Jim Mills proposed a different idea.

If the council is able to rework a memorandum of understanding, a feasibility study would still be necessary before a potential project could be put before voters.