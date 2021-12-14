Posted: Dec 14, 2021 12:37 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2021 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department was at Monday’s County Commissioners meeting talking about COVID-19 and they were fielding questions associated with the disease. Sarah Patterson with the department said they didn’t have the resources to conduct rapid testing, but District One Commissioner Randall Jones believes this is an important tool the county implements.

This is something the Osage County Health Department will be looking to put in place.