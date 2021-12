Posted: Dec 14, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2021 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

Water service will be disrupted or off for residents on Quail Ridge Loop in Bartlesville beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to accommodate repairs to the water main fire hydrant. It is anticipated service will be restored by 3:30 p.m. Contact the Water Utilities Department at 918.338.4100 if you have questions.