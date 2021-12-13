Posted: Dec 13, 2021 2:59 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 2:59 PM

The Osage County Fairgrounds is in need of someone to come in and run the day-to-day operations of the arena. That is why at Monday's Board meeting, the County Commissioners opted to begin looking for someone to fill that role. It is how the fairgrounds are going to be utilized moving forward that District One Commissioner Randall Jones and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt disagree on.

Jones said during the last fiscal year, there had been 202 events held at the Osage County Fairgrounds. He pointed out that for an event such as Cavalcade, it costs the county $50,000 to prepare and clean up for the event and the county only made $25,000. Jones says even with the hard work, they are losing money.

It is Talburt's belief that with the right systems in place, money can be made off the fairgrounds.

Fees to utilize the Osage County Fairgrounds is $450 per day. Jones compared that to $1,200 a day to rent the arena in Claremore. Jones said he wouldn't raise prices in order to make additional money at the fairgrounds. Discussion on this will continue at a future meeting.