Posted: Dec 13, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2021 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Shop local for the holidays at Bluestem Body in downtown Bartlesville.

Bluestem Body is located at 1211 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard, Unit 1, across from the radio station. They have last minute gifts for you, including t-shirts, soy candles, organic tea, coffee, designer pursues, and high quality bath and body products.

In store purchases, pickup and delivery are available to you. Bluestem Body is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. If you have questions, you can reach them at 918.397.4833, or visit their Facebook.