Posted: Dec 10, 2021 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Pathfinder Parkway along Turkey Creek on the west side of U.S. Highway 75 re-opens. The City of Bartlesville stated earlier in the week that this portion of Pathfinder would be closed starting on Tuesday for a water line repair. Work was completed and the path was re-opened in the area as expected on Friday.