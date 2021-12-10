Posted: Dec 10, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 3:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University partners with Mike and Susan Burkhart to establish the Ken and Sandy Dossett Scholarship Fund for students who participate in "On the Rock Ministries" (OTRM). This is an annual scholarship awarded to an OTRM student nominated by the ministry and recommended to Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Pictured left to right: Ken and Sandy Dossett, OKWU First Lady Wendy Dunn and OKWU President, Dr. Jim Dunn, and Susan and Mike Burkhart.

Dr. Jim Dunn, President of OKWU, says they are very excited to partner with "On the Rock Ministries" in this way. He says the Burkhart family, On the Rock Ministries, and OKWU are all committed to investing in the next generation of young adults, helping them become all they can become in Christ to make a difference for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Dunn says these partnerships are beautiful demonstrations of generosity toward two local ministries who want nothing but the best for our young people. He says there are great opportunities in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to continue to expand the minds that God has given to them.

The fund is named in honor of founders and Co-Executive Directors of "On the Rock Ministries," Ken and Sandy Dossett. OTRM Students can contact "On the Rock Ministries" to be considered for nomination to receive the annual scholarship to attend OKWU.

Dunn says they will start with one scholarship for now, but they hope to build up to four scholarships over time though this fund.