Posted: Dec 10, 2021 2:09 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

A donation from the Lyons Foundation will be presented by District Judge Linda Thomas during the next Washington County Commissioner meeting.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners will consider an agreement for work on private property in Washington County District 2.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Dec. 13, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will take place on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

To view the full agenda, click here.