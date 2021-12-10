Posted: Dec 10, 2021 11:28 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 11:28 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are scheduled to convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the fairgrounds and the Board will hear reports from a few different people across the county.

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will give a report as to how things went in the Barnsdall and Fairfax throughout the month of November. Jennifer Nunn and Amrita Patil with the Osage County Health Department will also explain why they haven’t been able to give an update regarding COVID-19 numbers in the past month.

At last week’s meeting, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said it was important they find a way to utilize the Osage County Fairgrounds, hence the reason the Board will have discussion on that this week.

Monday’s meeting is set to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.