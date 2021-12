Posted: Dec 10, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech’s Medicine & Biosciences students are holding a coat drive.

The coats will be donated to families in need. You can drop off coats, hats and gloves any time until Dec. 17 in the main office at Tri County Tech, 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville.

Tri County Tech’s students thank you for your thoughtfulness during the holidays.