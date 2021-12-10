Posted: Dec 10, 2021 7:57 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2021 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

Enhance your holiday celebrations by touring some of Bartlesville's finest homes in all of their holiday splendor and shopping at the Sugar Plum Shoppe for all your Nutcracker themed gifts.

Christmas a la Carte annual tour of homes fundraiser for the Bartlesville Civic Ballet includes three beautifully decorated homes and the Jewel Box Hotel Apartments at the Jonstone-Sare Building. This stop also includes the Sugar Plum Shoppe which offers a huge selection of nutcrackers, Christmas decor and holiday gifts.

Included on the tour are the homes of Lynda and Keith Kliewer, located just off Moose Lodge Road; Janelle and Scott Leonard in Stonebridge, and Paige and Andrew Kimrey in Woodland Park. The Bake Shop will be featured at the Kimrey home.

The year's event, sponsored by Arvest Bank, is set for the weekend of Dec. 10-12. Tickets can be purchased at Moxie on Second, 118 E. 2nd St.

Hours are 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20 at Moxie On Second, 118 E. 2nd St., or $25 at the door.