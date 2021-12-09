Posted: Dec 09, 2021 6:31 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 6:56 PM

Garrett Giles

A sizeable crowd gathers at the Dewey Hotel in downtown Dewey for Christmas cheer.

For the audio version of this story, click here.

A Christmas Tree Lighting took place at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N. Delaware Street, on Thursday evening. City Manager Kevin Trease says it was great to bring the event back after taking a 2020 pandemic hiatus. Trease says they want to make this event an annual tradition in Dewey. He says they will look for ways to make this event bigger and bigger each year.

The first Christmas Tree Lighting at the Dewey Hotel took place in 2019. Trease says the event is great for bringing people out into the community. He says it is a great way to shine a light on Dewey High School's phenomenal choir class as well.

Trease says it took the crew several days to install the lights, but they found just enough strands to make the tree outside the historic hotel look grand. He says the only thing that is missing is a big star on top.

The Christmas Tree Lighting at the Dewey Hotel took place just a couple of days before the big Dewey Christmas Parade of Lights. Trease invites everyone out to see the parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. He says this year's parade may be the city's biggest one yet.