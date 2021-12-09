Posted: Dec 09, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 2:16 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arraigned on charges that were pending from 2017 incident. Gregory Ackley stood before judge Kyra Franks at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Ackley was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to an address on the 400 block of Highland Avenue in Bartlesville on June 3, 2017. It is alleged that Ackley punched a man in the face while he was sleeping. A witness gave this account to responding officers. The victim sustained a broken jaw because of the incident.

Bond for Ackley was set at $50,000. He is due back in court on December 17.