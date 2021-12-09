Posted: Dec 09, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The old mint blue façade on a building in downtown Bartlesville is being removed, but the work won’t stop there.

According to Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority (BRTA) Executive Director Chris Wilson, the historic facade on the building at 309-311 South Dewey is making a comeback. Wilson says it had been hiding under the blue façade for quite some time.

The $1,200 mix-use project also features the addition of seven apartments, including one ADA accessible apartment on the ground floor, and two commercial spaces. The apartments will be one and two bedroom units and affordable to those making up to 80-percent of the Area Median income by family size.

The pictures below show how the site looked before renovations.

Photos courtesy of BRTA