Posted: Dec 09, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2021 2:58 PM

Tom Davis

The State of Oklahoma has executed Bigler Stouffer for the killing of Putnam City school teacher Linda Reaves that occured in 1985.

Since Oklahoma resumed execution in October, death row inmate Bigler Stouffer was the second inmate put to death.

The time of death was Thursday, December 9,2021, at 10:16. a.m..

Last Friday, Governor Kevin Stitt denied clemency for Stouffer, and on Monday, the 10th circuit of appeals denied his request for a delay of execution.