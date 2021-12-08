Posted: Dec 08, 2021 3:23 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 4:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The candidacy filing period for five school boards in Washington County has closed.

School board seats in Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey and Tri County Tech were up for the filing period this week. Out of the eight spots available, there will be at least one General Election for Bartlesville Public School Board of Education Office 2. Incumbent Scott Bilger will face off against Jonathan Bolding for the role on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Here is how the rest of the filings shaped out at the close on Wednesday :

Kevin Sitton re-filed for Bartlesville School District, Office #4, which has a 4 year term of office

Kinder Shamhart filed for Bartlesville School District, Office #5, which has a 2 year unexpired term of office

Yahola Webb re-filed for Caney Valley School District, Office #2, which has a 5 year term of office

Andrea Hunter filed for Copan School District, Office #2, which has a 5 year term of office

Amy LaSpisa re-filed for Dewey School District, Office #2, which has a 5 year term of office

Chad Ellis filed for Tri County Technology Center, Office #3, which has a 4 year unexpired term of office

Dorea Potter filed for Tri County Technology Center, Office #4, which has a 5 year term of office

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House reminds voters that contests of candidacy must be filed no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.