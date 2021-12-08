Posted: Dec 08, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 2:16 PM

Max Gross

A competency review was ordered for a Bartlesville man who was previously convicted of making a bomb threat directed toward the Bartlesville Public Library. Steven Ballard appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

A motion to revoke Ballard’s five-year suspended sentence was filed by the State of Oklahoma. This is typically done when the sentenced person violates their probation. If the motion is granted Ballard could be subject to prison time for the remainder of the sentence.

Ballard made threatening comments toward the library on social media in May 2020. When officers made contact with him he was making nonsensical statements about the Mormon Church, 9/11, coronavirus and Kevin Costner.

In court on Wednesday, Ballard claimed that his parents were “Princess Diana” and “Hilary Clinton”. He also made threatening remarks when addressed by district judge Linda Thomas. Assistant district attorney Will Drake ordered that Ballard go through a competency review before his next hearing.